  • Which Anaheim Ducks players have also played for Carolina Hurricanes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 28

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 28, 2023 08:35 GMT
Many Anaheim Ducks players have also played for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The cross-section between the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes is perhaps one of the best featured in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. To solve it, participants will need some deep knowledge of the league.

The Ducks were formerly known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim before adopting their current name in 2006. The Ducks are a one-time Stanley Cup winner who play in the Pacific Division of the West.

The Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, have been a part of the league since 1996. The Hurricanes have also won the Cup once and compete in the Metro Division of the East.

Notably, 43 players have given their services to both teams. To solve this NHL section, centerman Matt Cullen is one of the correct answers. He was drafted 35th overall by Anaheim in the 1996 draft.

Matt Cullen, Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals
Cullen had a career of 21 years in the league. During that span, he played for six years with the Ducks and four with the Hurricanes. which also included one Cup with the team, in 2006.

Moreover, Cullen also shared stints with Minnesota, Florida, Nashville, New York Rangers and Ottawa, and won two more Cups during his three-year tenure with the Penguins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 28: Who else has played for both Anaheim Ducks & Carolina Hurricanes?

Kevin Haller #5
Defenseman Kevin Haller is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. Haller had a career of 13 years in the league. During that span, he skated for two years apiece with Carolina and Anaheim.

Moreover, Haller also played for the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, and lifted one Cup during his three-year stint with Montreal.

Here are some more players who turned up for both Anaheim and Carolina:

  • Patrick Eaves
  • Ondrej Kase
  • Randy Ladouceur
  • Sami Vatanen
  • Oleg Tverdovsky
  • Jean-Sebastien Giguere
  • James Wisniewski
  • Chris Pronger

