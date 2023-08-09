Which Arizona Coyotes players have also played for the Blues? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 9

The Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Bues are the two teams featured in the first column of Wednesday's Crossover NHL Grid. Users are tasked to solve this grid by naming players to have played for both teams.

To solve this NHL Grid, let's try to understand a little more about both teams' history first. The Blues and Coyotes both compete in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

The Blues have a storied history and have hoisted the Stanley Cup once. On the other hand, the Coyotes have also been part of the National Hockey League for some time and have yet to win a championship.

On that note, here are the players to represent both the Blues and Coyotes during their careers.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.9: Players to represent both Arizona Coyotes & St. Louis Blues

There have been 75 players in total, to have skated for both the Coyotes and Blues at some point in their career.

St. Louis Blues v Los Angeles Kings

To solve this intersection in today's Crossover NHL Grid, Dallas Drake is the perfect name to enter. He was a 15-year National Hockey League veteran who had a career with three teams.

Drake played for seven years with Winnipeg and the Phoenix Coyotes, now Arizona. He had a stint of three years with the St. Louis Blues.

Moreover, Drake also played for three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and won one Stanley Cup championship with the team in 2008.

Zbynek Michalek is another name that will slot perfectly in this grid. He had an NHL career for 13 years and played for a decade with the Arizona Coyotes. The 6-foot-2 Czech defenseman had a one-year stint with the St Louis Blues.

Moreover, Michalek also had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild.

Other players to play for both Coyotes and Blues:

Keith Tkachuk

Ron Wilson

Greg Paslawaski

Mario Marois

Igor Korolev

Mike Johnson

Phil Housley

Dave Christian