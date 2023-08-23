Which Arizona Coyotes players have also played for New York Islanders? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.23

In the first column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are asked to name players who have played for both the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders.

The Islanders are one of the most successful teams in the league, winning four consecutive Cup titles. The Islanders compete in the Metro Division of the East.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes were originally known as the Winnipeg Jets before being relocated to Phoenix from 1996 to 2014. Since then, the Coyotes have been known by their current name. The Coyotes have not won the Cup yet and they compete in the Central Division of the West.

Notably, 56 players have skated for both the Coyotes and Islanders, with centerman Travis Green being one of them to do so.

Travis Green #39

Green was drafted 23rd overall by the New York Islanders in the 1989 draft and played with them for six years. He joined the Phoenix Coyotes during the 199-00 season, where he stayed for two seasons.

Moreover, Green, in his 14-year career, also played for the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 23: Who else has played for the Arizona Coyotes & New York Islanders?

Gerald Diduck #4

Gerald Diduck is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was the 16th overall pick for the Islanders in the 1983 draft and skated for six years with the team.

Diduck joined the Coyotes for the 1996-97 season and spent three years with them. Moreover, in his 17-year NHL career, Diduck also played for the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Hartford Whalers.

Other players to play for the Coyotes & Islanders are:

Brad Isbister

Oleg Kvasha

Freddy Meyer

Robert Reichel

Mike Sillinger

Paul Boutilier

Derick Brassard

Thomas Greiss