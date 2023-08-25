Which Boston Bruins players have also played for Colorado Avalanche? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 25

The Puckdoku NHL grid in its first column for today has asked participants to complete a cross-section between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche.

To solve this grid, participants are required to test their knowledge by naming players who have skated for both teams during their careers. The Bruins and Avalanche are two of the league's best teams, competing in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively.

So far, 54 players have donned the jerseys of both the Bruins and Avalanche in their careers. To solve this NHL grid, Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque is one of the correct answers.

Bourque was drafted eighth overall by the Boston Bruins during the 1979 draft. He spent 21 years with Boston and skated in 1518 games for the team. He spent two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and also won a Cup with the team.

Overall, Ray Bourque played 1,612 career games and recorded 1,579 points (410 goals and 1,169 assists).

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 25: Who else has played for the Boston Bruins & Colorado Avalanche?

#12 Brian Rolston, Boston Bruins v New York Islanders

Centerman Brian Rolston is another correct answer for this NHL grid. In his 17-year NHL career stretching for 1,256 games, He had a career of six years with the Boston Bruins and skated for one year with the Avalanche.

Moreover, the centerman also provided his services for the Minnesota Wild, and New York Islanders, and won a Cup with the New Jersey Devils during his nine-year stint with the team.

Some more players for Boston and Colorado:

Chuck Kobasew

Andre Savard

Carl Soderberg

Chris Wagner

John Wensink

Andrew Yaycroft

Landon Wilson

David Shaw