Which Boston Bruins players have also played for the Edmonton Oilers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

The NHL Immaculate Grid for Sept. 1 has put the knowledge of hockey fans to the test: The fans have been asked to name a player who has played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

The Bruins are one of the NHL's original six teams that have been in the league since 1924. Edmonton, meanwhile, joined the NHL in 1979.

Milan Lucic is the player who has played for both franchises. The bruising forward was drafted 50th overall in 2006 by the Bruins and spent the first eight years in the NHL with the team. In Boston, Lucic won the Stanley Cup skating in 566 regular season games and recorded 342 points. He also signed with Boston again for the 2023-24 NHL season.

After being with Los Angeles for one season, Lucic signed a seven-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. Lucic only spent three years with Edmonton skating in 243 games and recording 104 points before being traded to Calgary.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Sept. 1: Other players for both the Bruins and Oilers

Milan Lucic is not the only player to have played for both the Bruins and Oilers. In total, 65 skaters as well as five goalies have played for both franchises.

Here are the three notable players who have played for both the franchises:

#1. Andrew Ference

Andrew began his career in Pittsburgh and then went to Calgary for the first eight years of his career before being traded to Boston.

With the Bruins, Ference spent parts of seven years with the club, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. In Boston, he skated in 373 games and recorded 94 points.

In 2013, he signed a four-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers but only played for three seasons as he dealt with injuries. He only played six games in the third year of the deal and had to retire. With the Oilers, he skated in 147 games and was even Edmonton's captain.

#2. Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall was drafted first overall in 2010 by the Edmonton Oilers and spent the first six years of his career there. With Edmonton, he skated in 381 games and recorded 328 points.

After spending parts of five seasons with New Jersey, Buffalo, and Arizona, Hall was traded to Boston near the 2021 NHL trade deadline. He ended up signing a four-year extension with the Bruins that off-season but was traded to Chicago this off-season, just two years into the deal.

With Boston, Hall skated in 158 games and recorded 111 points.

#3. Anson Carter

Carter bounced around the NHL playing for eight different teams in just 10 NHL seasons.

During his rookie season with Washington, Carter was dealt to the Boston Bruins and spent parts of four seasons with the team. With the Bruins, he skated in 211 games and recorded 143 points.

After four years with Boston, he was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers and spent three years there playing in 211 games. He played the same number of games with Boston.

