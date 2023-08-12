Which Boston Bruins players have also played for Minnesota Wild? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 12

The Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild are the two teams featured in one of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid cross-sections. The participants are tasked to test their hockey knowledge by naming players for both teams.

Before solving this NHL section, let's first try to know more about the two teams. The Boston Bruins are one of the "Original Six" teams and one of the most popular teams in the world. The Bruins compete in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division and have lifted the Stanley Cup six times.

Unlike the Boston Bruins, the Minnesota Wild on the other hand, have been in the league for just over two decades now. The Wild are one of the best teams to compete in the Central Divison of the West and are still searching for their first Cup title.

Notably, there are only 28 players to be part of both the Bruins and Wild. Brian Rolston is one of the correct answers to solve this NHL grid.

#12 Brian Rolston, Boston Bruins v New York Islanders

Rolston played for 17 years in the league. During that period, he played for six years with the Boston Bruins and spent three years with the Minnesota Wild.

Moreover, the one-time NHL All-Star is a one-time Cup winner with the New Jersey Devils and also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders. He played in 1,256 career games, recording 761 points through 342 goals and 419 assists.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.12: Who else turned out for Boston Bruins & Minnesota Wild?

Charlie Coyle, Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Five

Charlie Coyle is another great pick to solve this NHL grid. He was No. 28 by the San Jose Sharks in the 2010 NHL Draft but never played for the team. A year later, the Sharks traded Coyle to the Minnesota Wild.

The 31-year-old forward played for seven years with the Wild and has been with the Boston Bruins for the past years. Overall, in his 11-year NHL career, Coyle has appeared in 785 games, garnering 390 points through 147 goals and 243 assists.

Here are some other players to skate for both Boston & Minnesota:

Steven Kempfer

Erik Haula

Anton Khudobin

Sean O'Donnell

Shane Hnidy

Ryan Donato

Matt Bartkowski

Chuck Kobasew