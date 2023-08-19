Which Boston Bruins players have also played for Vancouver Canucks? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 19

Participants in today's NHL Immaculate Grid must solve a puzzle involving the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks. Participants must enter the names of the players who have played for both sides in order to complete this puzzle.

Before we dig deep into a player who has played for both Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins, let's take a look at these two teams.

These two hockey titans navigate distinct terrains: the Canucks, play in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the historic Boston Bruins, established in 1924, lay claim to being the elder statesman of U.S.-based NHL franchises, anchoring the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference.

To solve this NHL Immaculate Grid, Geoff Courtnall is the best option, a remarkable winger who etched his legacy with the Bruins before gracing the Vancouver Canucks. Courtnall played 259 games for the Bruins during the years 1984 to 1988. Later he played 292 matches for the Canucks from 1991 to 1995.

This spirited winger hit the 60-point mark a staggering seven times, which shows his hockey skills. Amid his storied career, he also celebrated a Stanley Cup victory with the Oilers in 1988. He retired in 2000 with 367 goals, 799 points, and a hard-fought 1,465 PIM.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 19: Who else has played for both Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks?

Geoff Courtnall is not the only player to play for both the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks. There are 68 more players to have done so. Anson Carter is another player who has played for both the Bruins and Vancouver Canucks.

Carter, a Canadian right winger, carved his presence across the NHL, capturing hearts with his tenure in eight different teams, including the Oilers, Bruins, and Canucks. Amidst his illustrious career, Carter played in 211 games for the Bruins from 1997 to 2000. Later, he graced the Canucks' jersey, participating in 81 NHL regular-season games in 2006.

Here are some more players to turn out for both Bruins and Vancouver Canucks:

Bobby Schmautz

Loui Eriksson

Tom Fergus

Thomas Gradin

Doug Halward

Greg Hawgood

Barry Pederson

Cam Neely