Which Buffalo Sabres goalies have posted 90-plus save percentage in a single season? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

Today's Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid has challenged hockey fans to complete a cross-section by naming goalies who have posted a 90-plus save percentage in a single season with the Buffalo Sabres.

When it comes to goaltenders, the Buffalo Sabres have been fortunate to produce some of the best in NHL history. Dominik Hasek, the greatest Sabres goaltender of all time, dominated the Vezina Trophy in the 90s.

2016 NHL Awards - Show - Dominik Hasek (L)

Dominik Hasek, also known as "Dominator," played nine seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. During that time, Hasek won the Vezina Trophy six times (tied for second for the most). Only Jacques Plante (seven) has more Vezina Trophy wins than Hasek and Bill Durnan.

Dominik Hasek finished the season with a save percentage of 90 or higher eight times during his time with the Sabres.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 2: Buffalo Sabres goalies with 90-plus save percentage in a single season

1) Ryan Miller

Miller was another legendary goaltender to don the jersey of the Buffalo Sabres. He was drafted 138th overall by the Sabres in the 1999 draft. Miller had a decade-plus stint with the Sabres.

Miller won the coveted Vezina Trophy once in his career. He finished a season with a save percentage of 90% or higher nine times with the Sabres.

2) Martin Biron

Biron was the No.16 overall pick for the Sabres in the 1995 draft. He played for nine seasons with the Sabres. During his stint with the Sabres, Biron finished the campaign seven times by posting a 90% or more save percentage.

He also played for the likes of the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers in his NHL career.

3) Linus Ullmark

Ullmark is currently one of the best goaltenders in the league. He was drafted No.163 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 draft. He played for six seasons with the team and finished each season with a 90-plus save percentage.

Ullmark has been with the Boston Bruins for the past two seasons and is currently the reigning 2023 Vezina Trophy winner.