Which Buffalo Sabres players also played for Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 19

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the second row and second column require participants to tackle a puzzle involving the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks. To solve this puzzle, participants are required to enter the names of players who have played for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, one of the correct answers is defenseman Toni Lydman. Lydman's career encompasses both the Buffalo Sabres and the Anaheim Ducks. His played 371 games for the Sabres between 2006 and 2010 and 187 games for the Ducks between 2011 and 2013.

Apart from these two teams, Lydman also played for the Calgary Flames. Notably, his performances shone through during the 2010-11 NHL season, where he tallied 25 points and an impressive plus-minus rating of 32.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 19: Who else has represented both Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks?

Toni Lydman is not the only player to play for both the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks. There are 28 more players to have done so.

One of them is Brandon Montour, a notable Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman within the National Hockey League. He is another correct answer to today's NHL grid.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Montour played 112 games for the Buffalo Sabres between 2019 and 2021. He also turned up for the Anaheim Ducks, amassing 169 games from 2017 to 2019. He now plays for the Florida Panthers.

Notably, Montour produced his most significant performance during the 2022-23 season's Stanley Cup run for the Panthers. He contributed a noteworthy 73 points and maintained a commendable plus-minus rating.

Here are some more players to have turned out for both the Buffalo Sabres and the Anaheim Ducks:

Nicolas Deslauriers

Bob Corkum

Keith Carney

Brad May

Rob Niedermayer

Anatoli Semenov

Chris Stewart

Kevin Haller