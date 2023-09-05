Which Buffalo Sabres players have also played for the Montreal Canadiens? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 5

The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens are the two teams participants are required to solve in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid.

Today's NHL grid could require a deep knowledge of the league to name players to turn out for both teams during their careers. Both the Sabres and Canadiens represent the highly competitive Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres have been in the league since 1970 and are still competing for their first Cup glory. Meanwhile, the Canadiens, are one of the "original six" members and also the most successful team in the league with 24 Stanley Cups.

Notably, 53 players in the league have donned the jerseys of both the Sabres and Canadiens, with winger Donald Audette being one of them.

Donald Audette, Canadiens v Maple Leafs

Audette was drafted 183rd overall by the Sabres in the 1989 draft and played 421 games in nine years with them. He joined the Montreal Canadiens in the 2001-02 season and played 90 games in three years with the team.

Moreover, Audette in his career spanning 14 years also shared stints with the likes of the LA Kings, Atlanta Thrashers, Dallas Stars, and Florida Panthers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 5: Who else has played for both the Sabres & Canadiens?

Thomas Vanek, Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

The one-time NHL All-Star Thomas Vanek is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted 5th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2003 and skated for nine years in 598 games for them.

Vanek joined the Habs in the 2013-14 season and had a brief stint of 18 games with the team.

Moreover, the one-time All-Star in his 14-year career, spanning 1,029 games, also suited up for the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks.

Other players to turn out for both Buffalo and Montreal are:

Steve Ott

Larry Mickey

Larry Hillman

Roy Fitzpatrick

Jason Dawe

Daniel Briere

John Van Boxmeer

Dustin Tokarski