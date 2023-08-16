Which Buffalo Sabres players have also played for Tampa Bay Lightning? Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.16

The Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are the two teams that need to be solved in today's crossover NHL grid. Participants are required to solve this cross-section by naming players who have played for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, let's try to delve into the history of both teams. The Buffalo Sabres are one of the best teams in the league. They have been part of the NHL since 1970 and compete in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Sabres have never won a Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are one of the most successful US-based franchises to play in the league, having won Stanley Cup titles three times. The Bolts have been in the league since 1992 and also compete in the Atlantic Division of the East.

Notably, there are only 35 players to skate for both the Sabres and the Lightning. To solve this NHL grid, Dave Andreychuk is one of the correct answers.

Dave Andreychuk kneels on Captials' player

Andreychuk was drafted No.16 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1982 draft. He spent twelve years with the Sabres. He joined the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2001-02 season and played for four seasons with the team, which also included the 2004 Stanley Cup title.

In his 23-year NHL career spanning 1,639 games, the Hockey Hall of Famer also played for Toronto, New Jersey, Boston, and Colorado.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.16: Who else has skated for both Buffalo Sabres & Tampa Bay Lightning?

Brian Holzinger

Brian Holzinger is another correct answer. He was drafted No.124 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1991 draft and played for six years with the team. Holzinger joined the Lightning during the 1999-00 season and spent four seasons with them.

Moreover, Holzinger played for a decade in the NHL and also represented the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Below are some more players to turn out for both Buffalo and Tampa:

Mike Hartman

Chris Gratton

Wayne Primeau

John Tucker

Daren Puppa

Joe Reekie

Grant Ledyard

Matthew Barnaby