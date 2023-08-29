Which Buffalo Sabres players have also played for Tampa Bay Lightning? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.29

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are challenged with solving the teams of the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning by entering players who have turned out for both teams during their careers.

Both the Sabres and Lightning have been part of the league for a long time and are also among the most competitive teams in the league.

To solve this NHL grid, only 35 players have turned out for both the Sabres and Lightning during their careers.

Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk is one of the correct answers for solving this section.

Dave Andreychuk

After being drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1982 draft, Andreychuk had a career spanning 23 years in the league. This included 12 years with the Sabres and four with the Lightning, where he also won one Cup.

Moreover, the player also had a career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.29: Who else has represented both the Sabres & Lightning?

John Tucker

John Tucker is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. He was the 31st overall pick for the Sabres in the 1983 draft and went on to spend eight years with the team.

Tucker joined the Lightning during the 1992-93 season and played there for four years. Moreover, in his 12-year career, he also played one year apiece for the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders.

Some other players to turn out for Buffalo & Tampa Bay are:

Daren Puppa

Wayne Primeau

Grant Ledyard

Chris Gratton

Zach Bogosian

Bob Halkidis

Mikael Andersson

Petr Svoboda