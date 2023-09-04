Which Calgary Flames players have also played for the Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 4

The 65th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid requires participants to name players who have played for both the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks. To solve today's NHL grid, participants require deep knowledge of the league to name players who turned out for both teams,

The Flames have been in the league since 1972 and have won one Stanley Cup. Meanwhile, the Ducks were formerly known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and have been recognized by their present name since 2006. The Ducks have also lifted the Cup once.

Both the Flames and Ducks compete in the West's Pacific Division. Notably, 44 players have skated for both the Flames and Ducks, with winger German Titov being one of them.

German Titov

Titov had a career spanning nine years in the league. After being drafted 252nd overall in the 10th round by the Calgary Flames, he skated for five years with the Flames and played 345 games.

Titov joined the Ducks in the 2000-01 season and skated for 137 games in two years. Moreover, he also had stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 4: Who else turned out for both the Flames and the Ducks?

Tim Jackman, Ottawa Senators vs Calgary Flames

Right winger Tim Jackman is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He played 12 years in the league and skated for multiple teams. Jackman had a career spanning four years with the Flames, which included 209 games.

He joined the Anaheim Ducks in the 2013-14 season and played 83 games in three years with them. Other teams Jackman played for include the New York Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes and LA Kings.

Some more players to suit up for both Calgary and Anaheim are:

Niklas Hagman

Toni Lydman

Andrei Nazarov

Chris O'Sullivan

Jonas Hiller

Ed Ward

Rob Niedermayer

Curtis Glencross