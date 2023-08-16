Which Calgary Flames players have also played for Boston Bruins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.16

The cross-section featuring the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins is perhaps the most interesting in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. To complete this section participants are required to populate the grid by naming players to have played for both teams.

The Calgary Flames are one of the most popular Canadian-based franchises to compete in the NHL. The Flames were originally known as Atlanta, and they have been known by their present name since 1980. They compete in the West's Pacific Division and have won the Stanley Cup once.

The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, are one of the 'Original Six' teams. They are also among the most popular hockey club in the world. The Bruins play in the Atlantic Division of the East and have won six Stanley Cup titles.

Notably, 72 players have played for both the Flames and Bruins. To solve this NHL grid, Milan Lucic is one of the correct answers.

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken

Lucic has played for eight years with the Boston Bruins. The one-time Cup winner with the Bruins had a stint of four years with the Calgary Flames. In his 16-year NHL career spanning 1,173 games, Lucic has also skated for the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings.

Moreover, the 6-foot-3 winger recently returned to Boston for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.16: Who else has represented both Calgary Flames & Boston Bruins?

Defenseman Andrew Ference, Flames v Lightning, Game 2

Defenseman Andrew Ference is another correct answer to solve this NHL grid. He was drafted 208th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1997 draft and played for four years with the team.

Ference joined the Boston Bruins during the 2006-07 season and spent seven years with the team. During that time he also won one Cup with the Bruins, in 2011. Before joining Boston, Ference skated for four years with the Calgary Flames.

Below are some more players to turn out for both Calgary & Boston:

Doug Mohns

Andrei Nazarov

Dick Redmond

Marc Savard

Steve Staios

Dennis Wideman

Rejean Lemelin

Dougie Hamilton