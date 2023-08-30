The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are the two teams featured in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. To solve it, participants are required to name players who have been part of both teams.

The Flames and Oilers both originate from the province of Alberta, Canada, and possess an intense rivalry, commonly referred to as the "Battle of Alberta."

The Oilers have five Stanley Cup titles, making them more successful compared to the Flames who have won it only once. Despite being bitter rivals, notably 48 players and 6 goalies, have shared the ice with both teams during their careers.

To solve this NHL grid, winger Milan Lucic is one of the correct answers.

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken

Lucic in his 16-year career, spanning 1,173 games, has played for four years with the Calgary Flames and three with the Edmonton Oilers. Moreover, he also skated for the LA Kings and won one Stanley Cup during his eight-year stint with the Boston Bruins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug 30: Who else turned out for both Calgary & Edmonton?

Andrew Ference, Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

Defenseman Andrew Ference is another correct answer for this NHL grid. Ference had a decade-plus career in the league. During that span, he skated for four years with the Flames and spent three with the Oilers.

Moreover, Andrew Ference also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and won one Cup with the Boston Bruins during his seven-year stint with the team.

Here are some other players to play for both the Flames & Oilers:

Curtis Glencross

Martin Gelinas

Roman Hamrlik

Kent Nilsson

Kris Russel

German Titov

Fred Brathwaite

Mike Smith