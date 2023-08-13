Which Calgary Flames players have also played for New York Rangers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 13

The Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers are the two teams in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. It's probably one of the most interesting cross-sections.

The Rangers are one of the most iconic and one of the "Original Six" teams in the league. The Blue Shirts are also among the most popular hockey clubs around the world. They compete in East's Metro Division and have won four Stanley Cups.

The Flames, meanwhile, also have a storied history and are among the most popular Canadian teams to compete in the NHL. They have been part of the league since 1972 and compete in the West's Pacific Divison. They have won the Cup once.

Notably, there are 70 players to have been part of both Flames and Rangers. To solve this NHL grid, Theo Fleury is one of the correct answers.

Fleury was the No. 88 pick for the Flames in the 1987 draft. He played for just over a decade with the Flames and also won one Stanley Cup with them, in 1989. The one-time NHL All-Star spent three years with the New York Rangers.

In 1,084 games, Fleury also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 13: Who else played for both Calgary Flames & New York Rangers?

Marc Savard #33

Marc Savard is another correct answer to solve this NHL grid: He was the 91st overall pick for the New York Rangers in the 1995 draft. Savard played for two years with the Blue Shirts and had a stint of four seasons with the Calgary Flames.

In a 13-year NHL career spanning 807 games, Savard also turned up for the Boston Bruins and Atlanta Thrasher.

Here are some other players to turn out for both the Flames & Rangers:

Carey Wildon

Lee Stempniak

Noel Price

Sandy McCarthy

Bob MacMillan

Olli Jokinen

Roman Hamrlik

Dave Gagner