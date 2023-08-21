Which Carolina Hurricanes players have also played for Chicago Blackhawks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.21

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today features an intriguing cross-section between the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. Participants could be tested on their ability to recall players who have played for both teams during their careers.

To solve this NHL grid, winger Craig Adams is one of the correct answers. In his 14-year career spanning 951 games, Adams donned the Hurricanes jerseys for seven years. The Bruneian-born Canadian hockey star also won one Cup with the team in 2006.

#27 Craig Adams, Carolina Hurricanes v Edmonton Oilers: Game 6

Adamas joined the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2007-08 season and spent two years with the team over two stints. Moreover, he also had a stint of seven years with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won his second Cup with the team in 2009.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.21: Who else has represented both the Carolina Hurricanes & Chicago Blackhawks?

Tuomo Ruutu, Chicago Blackhawks v Detroit Red Wings

Craig Adams is not the only player to be part of both the Hurricanes and Blackhawks. There are 64 more players to do the same, and Tuomo Ruutu is another correct answer to solve this NHL grid.

Centerman Ruutu was drafted as No.9 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2001 draft. He played for four years with the Blackhawks, appearing in 228 games.

He joined the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2007-08 season and had a stint of seven years with the team. Ruutu in that period, provided his services in 378 games for the Hurricanes. Moreover, he also played for the New Jersey Devils.

Some more players to play for both Carolina & Chicago are:

Joakim Nordstrom

Mark Janssens

Nelson Emerson

Sergei Samsonov

Teuvo Teravainen

Greg Miller

Cam Ward

Kevyn Adams