Which Carolina Hurricanes players have also played for Colorado Avalanche? Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug 15

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche are the two teams that need to be solved in today's Crossover NHL Grid. Participants are required to test their knowledge to solve this grid by naming players to dress up the jerseys of both teams.

The Hurricanes and the Avalanche are two of the best teams to compete in the NHL. They share four Cups between them, with the Avanalche leading the charge at winning three. The Hurricanes skate in the Metro Division of the East, while the Avs represent the Central Division of the West.

Notably, there are only 38 players in total to play for both Hurricanes and the Avalanche. To solve this NHL grid, forward Paul Stastny is one of the correct answers.

#26 Paul Stastny, Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

Stastny was drafted No. 44 by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2005 NHL Draft and spent eight years with the team. He had a brief tenure of one year with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Moreover, in a 17-year career spanning 1,145 games, Paul Stastny has also played for the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug 15: Who else has played for Colorado Avalanche & Carolina Hurricanes?

Stephane Yelle

Stephane Yelle is another correct answer. He was drafted No. 186 by the New Jersey Devils in the 1992 NHL Draft but never played a game for them. Yelle then joined the Colorado Avalanche where he played for eight years and also won two Cups.

The 6-foot-2 center skated for one year with the Carolina Hurricanes. Moreover, in a 14-year career spanning 991 games, Yelle also played for the Calgary Flames and Boston Bruins.

Here are some other players for Carolina & Colorado:

Jeff Brown

Pierre Lacroix

Curtis Leschyshyn

John-Michael Liles

Sandis Ozolins

Scott Young

Mario Gosselin

Radim Vrbata