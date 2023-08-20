Which Carolina Hurricanes players have also played for Florida Panthers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

In today's NHL Immaculate Grid, we have to find connections between players who have proudly worn the jerseys of both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. As we explore these players, first we'll take a look a look at both team's history.

The Carolina Hurricanes, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, were established in 1971 as the New England Whalers in the World Hockey Association (WHA). They joined the NHL in 1979 as the Hartford Whalers and relocated to North Carolina in 1997, becoming the Hurricanes. They won their first and only Stanley Cup in the 2005-2006 season.

The Florida Panthers, based in Sunrise, Florida, entered the NHL as an expansion team in 1993. They have yet to secure a Stanley Cup victory in their history.

To solve today's NHL Immaculate Grid, we have to answer players who have donned both the Hurricanes and the Panthers jerseys. Now, the first such player would be Finnish forward Jussi Jokinen, known for his versatility and scoring ability. His tenure with the Hurricanes began in 2009 and lasted until 2013, encompassing 288 games that showcased his skill on the ice.

However, Jokinen joined the Florida Panthers in 2015. Over the course of three seasons and 231 games, he continued to display his skills while sporting the Panthers' jersey.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20: Who else has played for both Hurricanes and Panthers?

Jussi Jokinen is not the only player to play for both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers that you can name in NHL Immaculate Grid. There are 45 more players to have done so. Eric Staal, a hockey veteran known for his tenacity and leadership has also played for both teams.

Primarily, Staal carved a lasting legacy with the Carolina Hurricanes. His remarkable tenure with the Hurricanes began in 2004 and spanned an impressive 909 games, making him an integral part of the team's identity for over a decade.

In 2023, a new chapter was added to Staal's storied career when he briefly donned the Florida Panthers jersey. Playing 72 games for the Panthers, Staal's presence injected his leadership and experience into the team's lineup.

Here are some more players for the NHL Immaculate Grid:

Matt Cullen

Radek Dvorak

Martin Gelinas

Bret Hedican

Sean Hill

Jody Hull

Byron Ritchie

Gary Roberts