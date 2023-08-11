Which Carolina Hurricanes players have also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 11

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins are the two teams featured in one of the cross-sections in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Users are tasked to populate the section by naming players to turn up for both teams.

The Penguins and Hurricanes are two of the most popular teams in the NHL. The Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times, while the Hurricanes have done so once. Both teams share a long divisional rivalry in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

Notably, there have been 67 players to have skated for both teams. To solve this NHL grid, Ron Francis, the legendary forward, is the perfect name to enter.

Ron Francis, Canadiens vs Hurricanes

The four-time NHL All-Star spent 23 years in the league, which included a stint of 16 years with Hartford/Carolina. Francis played for eight years with the Penguins and won two Stanley Cups.

Overall, he appeared in 1,731 games, recording 1,798 points (549 goals, 1,249 assists) In 2007, Francis was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He's also the general manager of the Seattle Kraken.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 11: Who else skated for both Carolina Hurricanes & Pittsburgh Penguins?

Craig Adams, Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers

Craig Adams is another great pick for today's NHL grid. Adams had a career of 14 years in the National Hockey League.

During that period, he played for seven years apiece with the Hurricanes and Penguins. Moreover, Adams has also won two Stanley Cup titles, one each with both teams. In 951 career games, the two-time Stanley Cup winner also spent two years with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are some other players for Carolina & Pittsburgh:

Matt Cullen

John Cullen

Ron Hainsey

Dave Tippett

Zarley Zalapski

Blaine Stoughton

Brook McGinn

Kent Manderville

Greg Millen

Tom Barrasso