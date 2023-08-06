Which Chicago Blackhawks goalies have recorded 20-plus wins in a single season? NHL Crossover Grid answers for August 6

The NHL Crossover Grid on Aug. 6 tests hockey fans' knowledge of goaltenders.

The Crossover Grid requires fans to name the Chicago Blackhawks goalies with 20-plus wins in a single season. The Blackhawks have produced some world-class goalies, and Glenn Hall is the top pick for completing this section.

Hall was an 18-year NHL veteran. He played for a decade with the Blackhawks and during that time, Hall recorded 20-plus wins in a season eight times. He also won the Vezina Trophy twice, in 1963 and 1967, with the Hawks.

Apart from the Blackhawks, Hall played for four years each with the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues. He played 906 career games and posted a 407-326 record with a .918 save percentage.

#30 Ed Belfour

Another notable Hawks goalie with the same accomplishment is Ed Belfour. He played in the National Hockey League for 17 years, which included eight years with the Blackhawks. During his stint with the Hawks, Belfour recorded 20-plus wins in a season six times.

Moreover, Belfour is a two-time Vezina Trophy winner with Chicago, which he won in 1991 and 1993. Overall, Belfour appeared in 963 games, posting a 484-230 record and a save percentage of .906.

NHL Crossover Grid answers for Aug. 6: Other Blackhawks goalies with 20-plus wins in a season

Here are the names of the few other Chicago Blackhawks goaltenders with 20plus wins in a season:

Frank Brimsek

Tony Esposito

Antti Niemi

Corey Crawford

Denis DeJordy

Nikolai Khabibulin

Jeff Hackett

Lorne Chabot

To learn more about goalies' stats, you can check out at Hockey Reference.