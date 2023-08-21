Which Chicago Blackhawks player have also played for New Jersey Devils? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 21 requires players to name a player who has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils.

The Blackhawks are one of the original six teams in the NHL and have a historic past with tons of players having played for them. New Jersey, meanwhile, joined the NHL in 1974 as the Kansas City Scouts and then went to Colorado before becoming the New Jersey Devils in 1982.

With the Blackhawks and Devils being in different conferences it allows for more trades between the teams. With that, there have been many players who have skated for both teams.

One player who played for both teams is defensemen Johnny Oduya. The defenseman began his NHL career with the Devils during the 2000-01 season and played four years there. With New Jersey, Oduya played in 273 games recording 70 points.

After playing for Atlanta, Oduya ended up playing four straight seasons with Chicago from 2012 until 2015 and ended up back with the Blackhawks for the end of the 2016-17 season. With Chicago, Oduya won the Cup in 2013 and 2015 and in the regular season played 234 games and recorded 45 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 21: Other Blackhawks & Devils players

Johnny Oduya is not the only answer to today's Immaculate Grid. In total, 57 skaters have played for both franchises and three goalies have also played for both teams.

Here are three more answers for today's NHL Immaculate Grid:

#1, Doug Gilmour

Doug Gilmour is most known for his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and after also playing for the Flames and Blues, in his 14th NHL season, he was traded to the Devils in 1997. He played 83 games for New Jersey and recorded 75 points.

After a year-and-a-half with the Devils, Gilmour signed as a free agent with the Chicago Blackhawks. He spent parts of two seasons with Chicago playing in 135 games.

#2, Tuomo Ruutu

Tuomo Ruutu was drafted ninth overall in 2001 by the Chicago Blackhawks and spent his first four seasons in the NHL with Chicago. With the Blackhawks, he skated in 228 games and recorded 108 points.

After spending parts of seven seasons with the Hurricanes, Ruutu was traded to the New Jersey Devils at the 2014 trade deadline. Ruutu played 129 games for New Jersey and recorded 22 points.

#3, Phil Housley

Phil Housley was drafted sixth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 1982 and played for Buffalo from 1982 until 1990. After bouncing around a few teams he was traded to the New Jersey Devils midway through the 1995-96 season and played in 22 games and recorded 16 points.

Housley then spent five seasons between Calgary and Washington before playing two years with the Chicago Blackhawks. With Chicago, he skated in 137 games and recorded 68 points.