Which Chicago Blackhawks players have also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.6

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins are the two teams that need to be solved. This is perhaps one of the best cross-sections for the day.

The Blackhawks and the Penguins are two of the most successful US-based franchises with a storied history. Both clubs share 11 Stanley Cups between them, with the Hawks winning six times.

The Blackhawks compete in the West's Central Division while the Pens represent the Metro Division of the East. Both teams have also been great trade partners in recent years as 84 players have turned out for both the Blackhawks and Penguins.

To solve today's NHL grid, Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa is one of the players to skate for both teams.

Marian Hossa

Hossa had a career of 19 years in the league. During that span, he skated for eight years with the Chicago Blackhawks and also won three Stanley Cups with them from 2010-15. His stint with the Hawks included 534 games.

Hossa had a brief stint of 12 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Moreover, he also had a career with the Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, and Detroit Red Wings.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept.6: Who else has skated for both Chicago & Pittsburgh Penguins?

Former defenseman Dale Tallon is another correct answer for today's NHL Grid. Tallon was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 1970 NHL Amateur Draft and spent three years with the team.

He joined the Blackhawks in the 1973-74 season and played 325 games in five years with them. Tallon spent his final two years in the league with the Penguins and skated in 95 games for the team during that span.

Other players to turn out for both the Blackhawks & Penguins are:

Marc-Andre Fleury

Michal Rozsival

Jan Rutta

Ted Bulley

Luo Angotti

Marc Bergevin

Bob Kelly

Al MacNeil