Which Colorado Avalanche players have also played for Detroit Red Wings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 20

This NHL Immaculate Grid will find connections between players who have proudly worn the jerseys of both the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings. But, before that, let's take a look a look at both the teams' history.

The Colorado Avalanche, formerly the Quebec Nordiques, relocated to Denver in 1995 and quickly established themselves as a powerhouse led by the likes of Joe Sakic and Patrick Roy, winning Stanley Cups in 1996, 2001, and 2022. On the other hand, the Detroit Red Wings, an Original Six team, have a storied history. The team has registered a total of 11 Stanley Cup wins. Both teams' legacies and devoted fanbases continue to shine in the NHL.

This NHL Immaculate Grid answers which players have donned both the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings jerseys. The first player on the list would be Brent Ashton, whose journey as a player connects these two storied franchises. Ashton's career began with the Colorado Avalanche, where he skated from 1985 to 1987, playing 172 games.

In 1987, Ashton's path took a turn as he donned the Detroit Red Wings jersey for the 1987-1988 season, contributing to the team's lineup for 108 games. Ashton was primarily known as the most traded player in the history of the NHL during his time.

In the NHL Immaculate Grid, Brent Ashton is not the only player to have played for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings. There are 42 more players to have done that. Although John Ogrodnick's career is closely tied to both the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings, he is better known for his time with Red Wings.

Ogrodnick's time with the Detroit Red Wings, spanning from 1980 to 1993, solidified his legacy as a prominent figure in the team's history. An impressive 558 games and a remarkable 546 points cemented Ogrodnick's tenure with the Red Wings.

In 1987, Ogrodnick's path briefly led him to the Colorado Avalanche, where he played 32 games. While his time with the Avalanche was relatively short, it adds a unique layer to his career story.

Pierre Aubry

Steve Duchesne

Robbie Ftorek

Jean Hamel

Darren Helm

Claude Loiselle

Tony McKegney

Kyle Quincey