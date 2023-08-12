Which Colorado Avalanche players have also played for Montreal Canadiens? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 12

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Saturday, August 12, features an intriguing cross-section of the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens. Participants are required to test their knowledge by naming players to be part of both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, let's first explore both teams' histories. The Montreal Canadiens are the oldest team to compete in the National Hockey League.

Moreover, the Habs are also the most successful franchise in the league, with a record 24 Stanley Cup titles in their cabinet. The Habs compete in the East's Atlantic Division.

The Colorado Avalanche, on the other hand, are one of the best teams in the league. The Avs compete in the Central Division of the West. Moreover, they have hoisted the Stanley Cup three times.

Notably, there have been 58 players to be part of both teams. Hockey Hall of Famer, Patrick Roy, is perhaps the best pick to solve this section.

Roy played for 17-plus years in the league. During that period, he turned up for 12 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and for eight with the Colorado Avalanche. Moreover, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner won two Stanley Cups each with the Canadiens and Avalanche.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.12: Who else represented both Colorado Avalanche & Montreal Canadiens?

#40 Alex Tanguay, Tampa Bay Lightning v Colorado Avalanche

Alex Tanguay is another correct answer to complete this NHL grid. Tanguay had a 16-year career in the league.

During that period, he wore the Avs jersey for 16 years and also won a Cup with the team in 2001. Tanguay played for one season with the Canadiens.

Moreover, Tanguay, in 1,088 career games, also skated for the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes.

Other players to turn out for Colorado & Montreal:

Robert Picard

Claude Lemieux

Sylvain Lefebvre

Brett Clark

Ron Tugnutt

Peter Budaj

Marc Tardif

Bryan Fogarty

Guy Lafleur

Ryan O'Byrne