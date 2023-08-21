Which Colorado Avalanche players have also played for Vancouver Canucks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 21

The Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks are the first two teams in today's Puckdoku NHL grid that need to be solved. Participants are tasked to solve this interesting cross-section by naming players to have played for both teams.

Both the Avalanche and Canucks are two of the best teams to compete in the Western Conference. The Avs compete in the Central Division, while the Canucks play in the Pacific Division.

To solve this NHL grid, 39 players have donned both the Avs and the Canucks jerseys, with defenseman Aaron Miller being of them to do so.

Aaron Miller

Miller played for Colorado/Quebec for eight years during his 14-year-NHL career, which spanned 677 games. He joined the Vancouver Canucks during the 2007-08 season, which also turned out to be his final season in the league. He played 57 games for the team.

Moreover, Aaron Miller also had a brief stint of one season with the LA Kings.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 21: Who else has played for both Colorado Avalanche & Vancouver Canucks?

Mike Keane Avalanche

Mike Keane is another correct answer to solve this NHL grid. He won three Stanley Cup titles with as many different teams. In his 16-year career, which spanned 1,161 games, Keane played for four years with the Colorado Avalanche and won one Cup, in 1996.

Keane had a brief stint of one season with the Vancouver Canucks. Moreover, Kean won his other two Cups with the Montreal Canadiens (1993) and Dallas Stars (1999).

Other players to play for both Colorado & Vancouver are:

Mario Marois

Brad Maxwell

Martin Rucinsky

Mats Sundin

Ossi Vaananen

Jeff Brown

Brent Ashton

Sheldon Dries