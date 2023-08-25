Which Columbus Blue Jackets player has also played for the Colorado Avalanche? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 25

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid on Aug. 25 requires participants to name a player who has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche.

The Blue Jackets have been in the NHL since 2000 when it was an expansion team. The Avalanche, meanwhile, were originally the Quebec Nordiques but moved to Colorado in 1995.

One player who has played for both franchises is Matt Duchene. The forward was drafted third overall in 2009 by the Avalanche and spent his first nine seasons with Colorado before he was traded to Ottawa. He skated in 586 games and recorded 428 points.

After two seasons there, Duchene was dealt to Columbus for the 2019-20 playoff run. Duchene skated in 23 regular season games and played 10 playoff contests.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 25: Other players who have played for both Blue Jackets and Avalanche

Matt Duchene is not the only player to play for both franchises. Overall, 34 skaters have suited up for both teams, including three goalies.

Here are three more players who are correct answers for today's Immaculate Grid question:

#1 Matt Calvert

Calvert was drafted 127th overall in 2008 for the Columbus Blue Jackets and played eight seasons for Columbus. He skated in 416 games and put up 149 points.

Calvert signed a three-year $8.4 million deal with the Colorado Avalanche in 2018, following which, he retired from the NHL. With Colorado, Calvert recorded 54 games and 150 points.

#2 Adam Foote

Foote was drafted 22nd overall in 1989 by the Quebec Nordiques. After spending four seasons with Quebec, the team moved to Colorado. The defenseman spent the next nine seasons with the Avalanche and won the Cup in 1996 and 2001 with Colorado.

Foote signed a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets and skated in 187 games and recorded 49 points. However, in the third year of his deal, near the deadline, he was dealt back to Colorado, where his career with the Avs, playing four years.

#3 Jan Hejda

Hejda began his career with the Edmonton Oilers. After one season, he signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jackets. He ended up playing four seasons with Columbus, skating 302 games and recording 67 points.

After four years with the Blue Jackets, Hejda signed a four-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche in 2011. He spent four years in Colorado, which were his final four years in the NHL, and skated in 286 games, recording 59 points.

Poll : Did you know these players played for the Blue Jackets and Avalanche? Yes No 0 votes