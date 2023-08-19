Which Columbus Blue Jackets players have also played for Anaheim Ducks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 19

In today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the first row requires participants to tackle a puzzle involving the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks. To successfully solve this puzzle, participants are required to input the names of players who have been part of both teams.

To answer the NHL grid, ice hockey center Sergei Fedorov is one of the correct answers. A player affiliated with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Fedorov's career trajectory extends across the ice to the Anaheim Ducks as well.

His tenure with the Blue Jackets spanned 185 games, spanning from 2006 to 2008. Furthermore, he contributed his skills to the Anaheim Ducks for a span of 85 games, from 2004 to 2006.

Fedorov's journey, however, encompasses more than just these two teams. His professional career also led him to grace the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals jersey.

Notably, his 13-season stint with the Red Wings was marked by two remarkable campaigns in which he achieved the distinction of surpassing 100 points. During his time with Detroit, he clinched the coveted Stanley Cup three times, and he received the prestigious Hart Memorial Trophy in 1994.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 19: Who else has represented both Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks?

But Sergei Fedorov is not the only player to have worn both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks jerseys. There are 36 more players who have accomplished this.

Among these notable individuals stands Antoine Vermette, a distinguished Canadian ice hockey center whose legacy extends over 14 seasons in the NHL. He can also be the answer to today's grid.

His contributions were most pronounced during his tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he participated in 241 games spanning 2009 to 2012. His journey also saw him donning the Anaheim Ducks colors for 136 games from 2017 to 2018.

Beyond these two teams, Vermette also played for the Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are some more players to turn out for both the Columbus Blue Jackets & Anaheim Ducks:

James Wisniewski

Sonny Milano

Todd Marchant

Vinny Prospal

Sean Pronger

Samuel Pahlsson

Tyler Wright

Francois Beauchemin