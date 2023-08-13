Which Columbus Blue Jackets players have also played for Florida Panthers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 13

In the first column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers are the two teams that need to be solved.

To get this NHL grid solved, one must be aware of the history of the two teams. The Blue Jackets have been part of the National Hockey League for just over two decades . They compete in the Metropolitan Divison of the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have been part of the league for three decades. The Cats represent the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. Both the Blue Jackets and Panthers are yet to lift the coveted Stanley Cup.

Notably, there are only 33 players to have skated for both the Blue Jackets and Panthers. Derek MacKenzie is perhaps the best pick to complete this NHL grid.

Derek MacKenzie, Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

MacKenzie was drafted 128th overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 1999 draft and played four years with them. The 5-foot-11 center then signed for the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he spent seven years.

MacKenzie later joined the Florida Panthers as a free agent and played for five years. In 611 career games and a 16-year career, MacKenzie accumulated 125 points (51 goals, 74 assists).

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 13: Who else played for both Columbus Blue Jackets & Florida Panthers?

Gregory Campbell, Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres

Winger Gregory Campbell is another great pick for this NHL grid. He was drafted 67th overall by the Panthers in the 2002 draft and spent six seasons with them.

Campbell had a brief stint of one season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He also had a five-year stint with the Boston Bruins and won one Cup with them in 2011. Overall, Campbell played 12 years and appeared in 803 career games, recording 187 points (71 goals,116 assists).

Here are some more players to turn out for Columbus & Florida:

Erik Gudbranson

Nathan Horton

Jussi Jokinen

Jaroslav Spacek

Ray Whitney

Sergei Bobrovsky

Kristian Huselius

Chris Gratton