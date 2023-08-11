Which Columbus Blue Jackets players have also played for the Montreal Canadiens? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 11 

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens are the two teams featured in today's Crossover NHL Grid. Users are challenged to solve this grid by naming players for both teams.

To solve this grid, let's first try to know more about both teams. The Montreal Canadiens are the oldest franchise to play in the NHL. Moreover, they are also the most successful club with 24 Stanley Cup titles under their belt.

On the other hand, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been in the league for a long time now, but they are yet to engrave their name on the Cup. Both teams compete in the Eastern Conference.

Notably, there are only 24 players to be part of both teams and Manny Malhotra is one of the correct answers to get this NHL grid solved.

Malhotra had a career of 16 years in the league. He was drafted No.7 overall by the New York Rangers in the 1988 draft and played for four seasons with the team. The 6-foot-2 center played for five seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and spent one year with the Montreal Canadiens.

#27 Manny Malhotra

In his 991 career games, Malhotra also had stints with the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.11: Who else has played for both Blue Jackets & Canadiens?

David Savard is another correct answer you can enter to solve this NHL grid. He's been in the league for 12 years and has played for three teams.

David Savard

Savard spent a decade with the Blue Jackets and has been a member of the Canadiens for the past two seasons. Furthermore, Savard also won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021. Overall, he's played in 735 career games scoring 203 points (47 goals,156 assists).

Here are some more players for Columbus & Montreal:

Andrew Cassels

Josh Anderson

James Wisniewski

Marc Denis

Ron Tugnutt

Jaroslav Spacek

Scott Lachance

Stefan Matteau