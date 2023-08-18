Which Dallas Stars players have also played for San Jose Sharks? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 18

In the first column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are put to the task of solving a grid featuring the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. To solve this grid, participants need to enter names of players to have played for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, defenseman Brad Lukowich is one of the correct answers. In his 13-year NHL career, Lukowich spent six years with the Stars and played 229 games. He was also a member of the Stars' only Cup title-winning team in 1999.

Brad Lukowich, Lightning vs Capitals

Lukowich joined the San Jose Sharks during the 2008-09 season and had a brief stint of one-year stretching for 58 games.

Moreover, Lukowich also skated for the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, and won his second Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 18: Who else has represented both Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks?

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars vs Arizona Coyotes

Brad Lukowich is not the only player to play for both the Stars and Sharks. There are 55 more players to have done so. Veteran Joe Pavelski is another notable answer for this NHL grid.

The one-time NHL All-Star has been in the league for the last 17 years. During that period, Pavelski donned the San Jose Sharks jersey for 13 years. Pavelski joined the Dallas Stars during the 2019-20 season and has been with the team for the past four years now.

Here are some more players to turn out for both Dallas & San Jose:

Link Gaetz

Adam Burish

Roman Polak

Brenden Dillon

Andrew Cogliano

Ray Whitney

Ed Belfour

Brian Lawton