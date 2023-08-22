Which Dallas Stars players have also played for Winnipeg Jets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.22

In the second column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are tasked to solve a cross-section featuring the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets. This section is quite difficult and will require some deep knowledge of the league to solve.

Before solving this NHL grid, it's worth noting that the Jets were previously known as the Atlanta Thrashers before relocating to Winnipeg in 2011. Participants can also enter Atlanta players to have played for the Dallas Stars.

Notably, only 23 players have been part of both the Stars and Jets. Centerman Rich Peverly is one of the correct answers.

Rich Peverly, Dallas Stars v New York Islanders

Peverly in his eight-year career spanning 442 games, had a brief tenure of one year with the Dallas Stars. He skated for three years in Thrashers' jersey.

Moreover, Peverly also played for three years with the Nashville Predators and won one Cup while with the Boston Bruins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.22: Who else has played for Dallas Stars & Winnipeg Jets?

Patrik Stefan is another correct answer for this grid. Stefan had a seven-year career in the league. During that period, the 6-foot-2 centerman played for six years with the Atlanta Thrashers and one with the Stars.

Overall, Stefan appeared in 455 games, garnering 188 points through 64 goals and 124 assists.

Other players to play for both the Stars & Jets:

Johnny Oduya

Brendon Dillon

Tony Hrkac

Johan Hedberg

Kari Lehtonen

Antti Meittinen

Jaroslav Modry

Jordie Benn