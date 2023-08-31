Which Detroit Red Wings players have also played for Arizona Coyotes? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug 31

The first cross-section in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid is between the Detroit Red Wings and Arizona Coyotes, where participants are tasked to name players who have played for both teams.

The Red Wings are one of the NHL's "original six" and the most successful US-based franchise, having won 11 Stanley Cups. They compete in the East Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes were known as Phoenix until 2014. They play in the Central Division of the West. Notably, 53 players have suited up for both the Red Wings and Coyotes, with Daniel Cleary being one of them.

Daniel Cleary, Detroit Red Wings v Anaheim Ducks - Game Seven

Cleary had a 17 year career in the league and during that span, he spent a decade with the Red Wings and also won one Cup with them. He had a brief stint of 68 games with the Coyotes.

Moreover, Daniel Cleary also skated for the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug 31: Who else has represented both the Red Wings & Coyotes?

Boyd Devereaux, Phoenix Coyotes v Vancouver Canucks

Boyd Devereaux is another correct answer for this NHL grid. He had a decade-plus career, which included four years with the Detroit Red Wings with one Stanley Cup win.

Devereaux joined the Coyotes in the 2005-06 season and had a brief stint of one year with the team. He also skated for the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Some more players to turn out for the Red Wings & Coyotes are:

Brett Hull

Robert Lang

Dallas Drake

Al Cameron

Brent Ashton

Barry Long

Tim Cheveldae

Curtis Joseph