Which Detroit Red Wings players have also played for the Bruins? Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 10

Two of the "Original Six" teams, the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins are the two teams featured in today's Crossover NHL Grid. Fans are tasked to complete this cross-section by naming players for both teams.

Both teams are two of the most successful to compete in the National Hockey League and share 17 Stanley Cup titles between them, with the Red Wings winning it on 11 occasions.

The Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings are two of the fiercest rivals to compete in the Atlantic Divison of the East. Notably, there are 160 players to be part of both teams.

Hall of Famer Johnny Bucyk is perhaps one of the best choices to go ahead with completing this NHL grid. The legendary winger played for 23 years and had a career with only two franchises.

The seven-time All-Star played for two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and spent the majority of his career with the Boston Bruins. He also won two Stanley Cups with the Bruins. With 1,339 points, Buckyk is the Bruins' second-all-time scorer.

Overall, Johnny Bucyk appeared in 1,540 career games, tallying 1,369 points through 556 goals and 813 assists.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for Aug.10: Who else has played for Detroit Red Wings & Boston Bruins?

Garry Doak is another great option you can enter in this section. Doak played for 16 years in the National Hockey League. He had a stint of 14 years with the Bruins and spent three years with the Red Wings.

Doak won the Stanley Cup once in his career, with the Boston Bruins in 1970. Moreover, he also played for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers during his 790 career games.

Other players to represent both Boston and Detroit:

Pat Egan

Forbes Kennedy

Don McKenney

John McKenzie

Adam Oates

Murray Oliver

Brad Park

Bill Quackenbush

Tiny Thompson

Gillies Gilbert