Which Detroit Red Wings players have also played for the Maple Leafs? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 9

The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs are the teams featured in one of the cross-sections in today's NHL Grid by Puckdoku, where users are asked to name players who played for both teams.

To solve this NHL grid, one must be aware of the history of both teams. The Red Wings and the Maple Leafs are two of the members of the "Original Six" teams. Both have a storied history and are also among the most popular hockey teams in the world.

There have been 153 players to have skated for these two "Original Six" teams. One of the most prominent names that springs to mind is Hockey Hall of Famer, Red Kelly. In 20 seasons in the league, he played alongside greats like Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay.

Kelly played for the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs, winning four Stanley Cup titles with each team. The six-time All-Star legendary defenseman had a 13-year stint with the Red Wings and spent eight years with the Maple Leafs.

Marcel Pronovost is another correct answer to the NHL Grid. He played 20 seasons in the league but represented only two teams - the Red Wings and the Maple Leafs.

Pronovost played for 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and won four Stanley Cup titles.

He had a stint of five years with the Maple Leafs and won the Cup with them in 1967. In 1978, Pronovost was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

NHL Grid: Other players to play for Red Wings & Maple Leafs:

Norm Ullman

Johnny Wilson

Terry Sawchuk

Floyd Smith

Larry Murphy

Dale McCourt

Parker MacDonald

Syd Howe

When it comes to success, both teams have seen it all, with the Detroit Red Wings holding the third most Stanley Cup championships (11). Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs, are the NHL's second most successful team with 13 wins, trailing Montreal Canadiens (24).