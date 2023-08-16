Today's Crossover NHL Grid features a distinctive cross-section of the two "Original Six" teams, the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens. Participants have to navigate the grid by naming players who have played for the two teams.

Before attempting to solve this NHL grid, one must be aware of the history of both franchises. With 11 Stanley Cups, the Detroit Red Wings are the most successful American-based franchise in the league.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are the most successful team in the entire league, having won 24 Stanley Cup championships. Notably, there are 103 players to have skated for both the Red Wings and Canadiens.

Chris Chelios, the legendary defenseman, is of the correct answers to solve this NHL grid. The three-time Norris Trophy winner played for a decade with the Detroit Red Wings and also won two Stanley Cups with them, in 2002 and 2008.

Chris Chelios, Detroit Red Wings v Vancouver Canucks

Chelios was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens as the No. 40 pick in the 1981 NHL Draft. He donned the Canadiens jersey for seven years and also won one Cup with them, in 1986.

Moreover, in his 26-year NHL career spanning 1,651 games, the Hockey Hall of Famer also shared stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and Atlanta Thrashers.

Crossover NHL Grid answers for August 16: Who else has represented both Detroit Red Wings & Montreal Canadiens?

Mathieu Dandenault, Montreal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks

Mathieu Dandenault is another correct answer. He spent his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens. Dandenault spent nine years with the Red Wings and also won three Cups with them, in 1997,1998 and 2002.

He had a stint of four years with the Canadiens over his 868 career games.

Here are some other players to turn out for both Detroit & Montreal:

Red Berenson

Guy Charron

Gerry Couture

Terry Harper

Mickey Redmond

Mathieu Schneider

Tomas Tatar

Rogie Vachon