Which Edmonton Oilers players have also played for Buffalo Sabres? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 21

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 21 requires players to name a player who has played for the Edmonton Oilers and the Buffalo Sabres.

The Oilers have been in the NHL since 1979, while the Sabres joined the league in 1970. Given that the teams aren't rivals and are in different conferences, it usually tends to allow for more trades to happen.

One answer for today's Immaculate Grid is Taylor Hall, who was drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2010. He spent parts of six seasons with the Oilers before being traded to the Devils. After spending time in New Jersey and Arizona, he signed a one-year deal with the Sabres for the 2020-21 NHL season.

Hall ended up playing only 37 games for Buffalo before being traded at the deadline to the Boston Bruins.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 21: Other Oilers & Sabres players

Taylor Hall is not the only answer to today's Immaculate Grid. In total, 55 skaters and six goaltenders have played for both franchises.

Here are three more answers for today's NHL Immaculate Grid:

#1, Andrej Sekera

Andrej Sekera played 16 years in the NHL and was a reliable defenseman on the backend. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2004 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres and made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season. He ended up playing seven years with the team skating in 339 games and recording 92 points.

After bouncing around between Carolina and Los Angeles, Sekera signed a six-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers in 2015. He ended up playing for four seasons with Edmonton before being bought out. He skated in 221 games for the Oilers.

#2, Zack Kassian

Zack Kassian was drafted 13th overall in 2009 by the Buffalo Sabres and had a hard time cracking the lineup. The grinder played just 27 games for Buffalo in the 2011-12 season before being traded to the Canucks at the deadline.

Kassian ended up being traded to the Edmonton Oilers in December of 2015 and spent parts of seven seasons with the club. With the Oilers, Kassian played in 412 games and recorded 135 points and 556 penalty minutes.

#3, Derek Roy

Derek Roy was drafted 32nd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2001 and played parts of eight seasons with the Sabres. In Buffalo, Roy played in 549 games and recorded 427 points before bouncing around Dallas, Vancouver, St. Louis, and Nashville for the next three seasons.

In December of 2014, Roy was tarded from Nashville to Edmonton and he skated in 46 games recording 22 points. That was the last time he played in the NHL as Roy then went to Europe for six more years before retiring from hockey.