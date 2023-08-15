Which Edmonton Oilers players have also played for Winnipeg Jets? Puckokdu NHL Grid answers for Aug.15

Today's Puckokdu NHL Grid has an intriguing cross-section of two popular Canadian teams. Participants are required to solve the challenge by naming players to play for both the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

Before solving this NHL grid, participants must be familiar with both franchises' histories. The Oilers have been in the league since 1972 and are the third most successful Canadian franchise after Montreal and Toronto. They have won five Stanley Cups. The Oilers compete in the West's Pacific Division.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, were known as the Atlanta Thrashers and have been known by their present name since 2011. The Jets have yet to lift the Cup and they play in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

Notably, there are only 28 players that have been part of both the Oilers and Jets. To solve this NHL grid, Kelly Buchberger is one of the most notable names.

Kelly Buchberger

He was drafted No.188 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1985 draft and played for just over a decade with the team. During his spell with the Oilers, Buchberger won two Stanley Cups, in 1987 and 1990.

He joined the Atlanta Thrashers for s brief stint of 68 games during the 1999-00 season. Moreover, Buchberger in his 17-year NHL career spanning 1,182 games also played for the LA Kings, Phoenix Coyotes, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.15: Who else has skated for both Edmonton Oilers & Winnipeg Jets?

Sam Gagner, Winnipeg Jets v Los Angeles Kings

Center Sam Gagner is another notable name. He was drafted No.6 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2007 draft. Gagner spent nine years with the Oilers and had a brief stint of one season with the Winnipeg Jets.

In his 16-year NHL career spanning 1,015 games, Sam Gagner also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Gagner is now a free agent.

Some more players to represent both Edmonton & Winnipeg:

Greg de Vries

Matt Hendricks

Chris Joseph

Evander Kane

Mark Letestu

Laurent Brossoit

Steve Staios

Radek Dvorak