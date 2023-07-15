Which Edmonton Oilers players have played over 1000 career games? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 15

The NHL Immaculate Grid from Puckdoku is an unique 3x3 puzzle that will undoubtedly test hockey fans' ability to correctly guess grid answers.

Today's grid requires fans to fill the third column of the third row with Edmonton Oilers players who have played over 1000 games. Hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky is one of the notable names to do so.

"The Great One," played for 20 seasons in the NHL and spent most of his stint with the Edmonton Oilers. He won four Stanley Cups, all with the Oilers. Gretzky also played for the New York Rangers, LA Kings and St. Louis Blues across 1,487 NHL games.

Apart from "The Great One", several Oilers players have played over 1000 games in the National Hockey League. Let's have a look:

Other Edmonton Oilers Players with over 1000 career games in NHL

Kevin Lowe: Lowe was the 21st overall pick for the Oilers in the 1979 draft. He played 19 seasons in the league, with a career splitting between the Oilers (15 seasons) and New York Rangers (four seasons). Lowe has also played the most games for the Edmonton Oilers (1037 out of 1254).

Mark Messier: Messier was the 48th overall pick for the Edmonton Oilers in the 1979 draft. He played 25 seasons in the league for the likes of the Oilers, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks spanning 1,756 games.

Jari Kurri: Kurri was the 69th overall pick for the Oilers in the 1980 draft. He played 17 seasons in the league for the Oilers, LA Kings, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche spanning 1,251 career games.

So, these were some of the Edmonton Oilers players with over 1000 games. Entering any of the aforementioned names will get you a perfect score in today's grid.

