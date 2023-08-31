Which Florida Panthers players have also played for the Los Angeles Kings? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging way for hockey fans to test their knowledge. The grid for Aug. 31 requires participants to name a player who has played for the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings.

Florida has been in the NHL since 1993 while the Kings have been in the league since 1967, so both have had plenty of time to have different players suit up.

One player who has played for both franchises is Teddy Purcell. The forward played began his career with the Los Angeles Kings playing parts of three seasons from 2008 until 2010. He returned to LA for the final year of his NHL career.

In total, Purcell skated in 103 games and recorded 27 points. He was dealt to the Florida Panthers at the deadline for the 2016 playoffs and skated in 15 games recording 11 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 31: Other players for both the Panthers and Kings

Teddy Purcell is not the only player to play for the Panthers and Kings. In total 30 skaters have played for both franchises as well as two goalies.

Here are three notable players who have played for both franchises:

#1. Willie Mitchell

Willie Mitchell ended his NHL career after three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and two seasons with the Florida Panthers.

He signed with the Kings in 2010, and skated in 209 games and recorded 46 points. He was also a member of the Kings' 2012 and 2014 seasons, but missed the entire 2012-13 NHL season after the lockout.

After three seasons with the Kings, Mitchell signed a two-year deal with the Florida Panthers and skated in 112 games and after two seasons with the team, he retired from the NHL due to injuries.

#2. Olli Jokinen

Olli Jokinen played for 10 NHL teams during his career including the Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings.

He began his career in Los Angeles and played parts of two seasons with the club skating in 74 games and recorded 21 points. He then had a year with the Islanders before being traded to Florida where he played for seven years.

With the Panthers, Jokinen skated in 567 games, the most of any team he played for, and recorded 419 points.

#3. Jozef Stumpel

Jozef Stumpel began his career with the Boston Bruins before playing with the Los Angeles Kings from 1998 until 2004. With the Kings, he skated in 334 games and recorded 267 points.

After six years in Los Angeles, he ended his career with three seasons with the Florida Panthers. With Florida, Stumpel skated in 199 games and recorded 129 points.

