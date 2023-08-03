Which Flyers player played for the Penguins? NHL Puckdoku Answers August 3

One of today's Puckdoku NHL cross-sections features two bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, making it yet another intriguing grid to solve for the users.

Although many NHL players have played for both sides of the bitter rivalry, Jaromir Jagr is the top pick to solve this section.

Jaromir Jagr was drafted No.5 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1990 NHL Draft. He played for over a decade for the Penguins and later had a brief stint of one season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Overall, Jagr played for nine teams during his NHL career.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 3: Other players to play for both Flyers & Penguins

#1) Jeff Carter

Another notable player to be part of this rivalry from both ends is Jeff Carter. He was drafted No.11 by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2003 NHL Draft.

He played with the Flyers for six seasons. Carter is currently a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the past three seasons. Moreover, the 6-foot-3 center has also played for the LA Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

#2) Maxime Talbot

Talbot is another well-known member of the Steel City hockey clubs. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the No. 234 pick in the 2002 NHL Draft.

Talbot spent six seasons with the Penguins before joining the Flyers, where he played for three seasons. Apart from those two teams, Maxime also had a career with the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins.

#3) Mark Recchi

Recchi was a prominent winger for both rivals in the 1990s. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 1988 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-10 winger spent seven seasons over two terms in Pittsburgh.

Recchi left the Penguins after four seasons to join the Flyers, where he spent eight seasons over two terms. Notably, Mark Recchi won the Stanley Cup thrice in his career, with three different teams.