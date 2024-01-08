Which hockey stick did Alex Ovechkin use recently? All we know about Washington Capitals forward's newest equipment

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has been in the news for his recent equipment experimentation.

Breaking away from his longstanding partnership with CCM, Ovechkin has been trying out new sticks, with the Bauer Vapor Hyperlite emerging as his recent weapon of choice.

Reports from Monumental Sports Network's Tarik El-Bashir indicate that Alex Ovechkin is no longer under contract with CCM, marking a significant departure in his gear preferences.

The latest addition to his collection is a custom stick featuring a minimalist design, adorned only with his signature "8" logo.

While the stick's official name remains undisclosed, speculation among fans suggests that it might be a 'Pro Stock Hockey Stick,' a favored option among professional players seeking personalized gear.

Adding an element of mystery to Alex Ovechkin's recent equipment choices, the custom stick in question has no branding except for his iconic number.

The absence of official labeling has intrigued fans, prompting them to speculate on the stick's origin and specifications.

Alex Ovechkin back after maintenance day, contributes assist in Cap's 4-3 win

The Washington Capitals secured a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, with John Carlson's winner coming just 53 seconds before the final buzzer.

Crucial to the Capitals' success was their fourth line, particularly Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who notched up a goal and two assists, Nic Dowd, with a goal and an assist, and Beck Malenstyn with an assist.

This solid performance from the fourth line played a pivotal role in ending Washington's two-game slide. The Kings, on a five-game losing streak, saw Kevin Fiala producing a two-goal performance and Adrian Kemp scoring one.

Aube-Kubel's goal in the third period leveled the scores at 3-3, setting the stage for John Carlson's late heroics. Carlson's winner showcased his offensive play. He credited his success to finding the right opportunity rather than expecting to score.

Despite being heavily outshot in the second period, Washington responded to the Kings' surge with strategic line changes by coach Spencer Carbery, uniting Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Max Pacioretty. The adjustment paid off, as Strome tied the game, but Fiala swiftly restored the Kings' lead in the third period.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper played a crucial role in the Capitals' win, stopping 38 of 41 shots. Max Pacioretty earned his first point with the Capitals, assisting on a goal, while the returning Ovechkin extended his point streak to five games.

Cam Talbot, despite his second All-Star nomination, faced 34 shots and made 30 saves for the Kings. Fiala, meanwhile, continued his scoring streak, while Kempe showcased his goalscoring with six goals in as many games.