Which LA Kings players have also played for Calgary Flames? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 19

Participants must solve a riddle involving the LA Kings and Calgary Flames in today's NHL Immaculate Grid. The names of the players who have played for both sides must be entered in order for participants to complete this puzzle.

Cracking the intricate code of the NHL Immaculate Grid, the first name that comes to mind is none other than Mike Cammalleri. A seasoned ice hockey center and winger, Cammalleri made his mark donning the jersey of the LA Kings, while also weaving his narrative with the Calgary Flames.

He played 298 games with the Kings from 2003 to 2018, followed by a fiery display of 216 games with the Flames between 2009 and 2014.

Hailing from the Great White North, Cammalleri's illustrious journey encompassed 15 seasons across five different teams. His journey commenced when the Los Angeles Kings selected him in the second round, 49th overall, during the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. He played his debut NHL game in 2002.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 19: Who else has played for both LA Kings and Calgary Flames?

Mike Cammalleri is not the only player to play for both the LA Kings and Calgary Flames. There are 65 more players who have transitioned between the LA Kings and the Calgary Flames.

Among these players, Craig Conroy stands tall as a shining example. Conroy's hockey journey began when he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1990, setting the stage for his splendid career. A maestro in the center position, Conroy conjured up 542 points across 1,009 games, infusing each match with his two-way finesse.

Craig Conroy's journey paints a vivid picture, spanning across the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, and Los Angeles Kings, and a poignant double chapter in Calgary's narrative. Among his achievements, Conroy's contributions can be found on the Flames' journey to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final.

His stint with the Kings saw him play 130 games in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. Meanwhile, Conroy represented the Flames in 507 NHL regular season games.

Other players to have represented Kings and Flames

Gene Carr

Bill Flett

Jarome Iginla

Tom Kostopoulos

Olli Jokinen

Trevor Lewis

Brian MacLellan

Randy Manery