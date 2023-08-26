Which LA Kings players have also played for Calgary Flames? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 26

The 56th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid requires participants to solve a cross-section between the LA Kings and Calgary Flames by naming players to have skated for both teams.

The Kings and the Flames are two of the most popular teams in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The LA Kings have been part of the NHL since 1967, and five years later, the Calgary Flames made their debut.

The two teams have three Stanley Cups between them, with the Kings winning it twice. Notably, 64 players, including two goalies, have played for both the Kings and Flames. To solve today's NHL grid, defenseman Robyn Regehr is one of the correct answers.

Robyn Regehr, San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings - Game Seven

Regehr had an NHL career of 15 years. During that time, the defenseman spent 11 years with the Flames, spanning 826 games. Regehr joined the LA Kings in the 2012-13 season and appeared in 158 games in his three-year stint there.

In LA, Regehr also won the Cup, in 2014. The one-time Cup winner also played for the Buffalo Sabres.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 26: Who else has played for the LA Kings and the Calgary Flames?

Dion Phaneuf, Los Angeles Kings vs Arizona Coyotes

Defenseman Dion Phaneuf is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He was drafted No. 9 overall by the Calgary Flames during the 2003 draft and played there for five years, spanning 378 games.

The one-time NHL All-Star joined the LA Kings for the 2017-18 season and skated 93 games in two years. In his 14-year career spanning 1,048 games, Phaneuf also had stints with the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Some more players to play for LA & Calgary are:

Randy Manery

Ken Houston

Grant Fuhr

Tyler Toffoli

Jarome Iginla

Denis Gauthier

Craig Conroy

Steve Bozek