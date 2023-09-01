Which LA Kings players have also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 1

The first NHL grid for September by Puckoku has been released. The grid for the day consists of some intriguing cross-sections - one of which is between the LA Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Kings have been in the league since 1967 and have won the Stanley Cup twice. They compete in the Pacific Division of the West. The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, have been in the league since 2000 and compete in the East's Metro Division.

Notably, 19 players have turned out for both the Kings and Blue Jackets, with defenseman Jack Johnson being one of them.

Jack Johnson

Jackson has been in the league for 17 years. He has spent seven years with the Columbus Blue Jackets and six with the LA Kings.

He has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks. He now plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 1: Who else turned out for both LA Kings & Columbus Blue Jackets?

Jeff Carter, Los Angeles Kings vs New Jersey Devils - Game Five - 2012

Centerman Jeff Carter is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He has been in the league for 18 years and skated for a decade with the LA Kings, winning two Cup titles.

Carter had a brief stint of 29 games with the Blue Jackets in the 2011-12 season. He has also skated for the Philadelphia Flyers and has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last three years.

Some more players to represent both LA and Columbus are:

Mathieu Garon

Darryl Sydor

Jussi Jokinen

Steve Heinzi

Matt Frattin

Marian Gaborik

Kyle Quincey

Jamie Heward