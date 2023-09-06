Which LA Kings players have also played for the New York Rangers? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 6

The 68th edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid requires participants to solve a cross-section between the LA Kings and New York Rangers by naming players to have turned out for both teams.

Both the Kings and Rangers are among the most competitive teams to compete in the NHL. The Kings have been part of the league since 1967 and play in the Pacific Division of the West.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are one of the "original six" and compete in the Metro Division of the East. Both teams share six Stanley Cups between them, with the Rangers winning it four times.

Notably, 117 players have skated for both the Kings and Rangers. To solve today's NHL grid, "The Great One," Wayne Gretzky is the top pick.

Gretzky had a legendary two-decade career in the league. During that span, he turned out for the LA Kings for eight years and the New York Rangers for three.

Before joining LA in 1989-90, "The Great One" skated for nine years with the Edmonton Oilers, where he lifted the Stanley Cup four times. Gretzky played his last season with the St. Louis Blues.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sept. 6: Who else has represented both LA & New York?

Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne is another correct answer for today's NHL grid. He had a career of 18 years, spanning 1,348 games. H played 921 games in 12 years with the LA Kings.

He joined the New York Rangers in the 1986-87 season and spent three years, playing 118 games. Moreover, Dionne also spent four years with the Detroit Red Wings.

Other players to have turned out for both the LA Kings and New York Rangers are as follows:

Derek Armstrong

Sean Avery

Larry Cahn

Alex Froloy

Marian Gaborik

Jari Kurri

Ian Laperriere

Marty McSorley