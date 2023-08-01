Which LA Kings players have played for Team USA? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1

The first Puckdoku NHL Immaculate Grid for August has tasked hockey fans to complete a cross-section by naming the LA Kings players to have represented Team USA .

Many notable LA Kings players have represented Team USA at the international level. Jonathan Quick is the top choice to complete this section of today's grid.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

Quick is widely regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders to put on a LA Kings jersey. He has won three Stanley Cups, two with the Kings (2012, 2014) and one with the Vegas Golden Knights (2023).

Quick has played seven games for Team USA and won the Olympic silver in 2010.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1: LA Kings player to represent Team USA

1) Dustin Brown

Drafted 13th overall by the LA Kings in the 2003 draft, Brown played his career for one franchise. He's also the all-time LA Kings' leader in games played.

Under his captaincy, the Kings won two Stanley Cup championships, in 2012 and 2014. Brown has represented Team USA in 44 senior games and also won an Olympic silver medal in 2010.

2) Cal Petersen

Goaltender Petersen was the 129th overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2013 draft but never played a game for them and was signed by the LA Kings. Petersen played five seasons with the LA Kings.

At the international level, Petersen has represented Team USA in 10 games at the senior level and won a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships.

3) Adam Deadmarsh

The winger was drafted 14th overall by the former NHL team, the Quebec Nordiques, in the 1993 draft, Deadmarsh had a stint of three seasons with the LA Kings.

He also spent six seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1996. He appeared in 17 games in his international career and was part of the USA team that won gold at the first World Cup of Hockey (WCH) in 1996

4) Alec Martinez

Martinez was drafted 95th overall by the LA Kings in the 2007 NHL draft and played for over a decade with them. He was a member of the LA Kings' Stanley Cup championship teams in 2012 and 2014

The defenseman recently won his third Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. At the international level, Martinez has represented Team USA 18 times.