Which Minnesota Wild players have also played for LA Kings? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 31

In the final edition of the Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants have to solve an intriguing cross-section between the Minnesota Wild and LA Kings by naming players who have played for both teams.

The Wild and Kings are two of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference. Minnesota has been a member of the league since 2000, while LA has been a member since 1967. The Kings are the more successful of the two teams, having won two Stanley Cups, while the Wild are still searching for their first.

Notably, only 23 players have suited up for both teams in their careers. The three-time NHL All-Star Marian Gaborik is one of the correct answers. He was drafted No.3 overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2000. Gaborik played for eight years with the Wild, which included 502 games.

#12 Marian Gaborik, Los Angeles Kings v Philadelphia Flyers

He joined the LA Kings in the 2013-14 season and also won the Stanley Cup that year. Overall, he spent five years and appeared in 228 games for the Kings. Moreover, the one-time Cup winner also had stints with the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ottawa Senators in his 17-year NHL career.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 31: Who else turned out for the Minnesota Wild & LA Kings?

Willie Mitchell plays the puck

Defenseman Willie Mitchell is another correct answer for this NHL grid. He had a career of 15 years in the NHL. During that span, Mitchell skated for five years with the Minnesota Wild (288 games) and three with the LA Kings (209 games).

During his stint with the LA Kings, Mitchell won two Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014. Moreover, the two-time Cup winner in his career also skated for the Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Dallas Stars.

Here are some more players to skate for both Minnesota & LA:

Matt Johnson

Sean O'Donnell

Mark Parrish

Devin Setoguchi

Darcy Kuemper

Kevin Fiala

Eric Belanger

Randy Robitaille