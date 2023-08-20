Which Minnesota Wild players have also played for Toronto Maple Leafs? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug. 20

In the first column of today's Puckdoku NHL Grid, participants are tasked to solve an interesting cross-section featuring the Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs.

It is perhaps one of the most interesting cross-sections to be featured in today's NHL grid that will require participants' deep knowledge to recall players to have played for both teams.

The Minnesota Wild have been part of the league for just over two decades now and compete in the Central Division of the West. The Wild have yet to lift the Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are one of the "Original Six" teams and the second with the most titles (13). The Leafs play in the East's Atlantic Division.

Notably, there are only 15 players in total to have played for both the Maple Leafs and the Wild, with Darby Hendrickson being one of them.

Darby Hendrickson

Hendrickson was drafted 73rd overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1990 draft and played for five years with the team in a stretch of 233 games. He joined the Minnesota Wild during the 2000-01 season and played 182 games in four years with the team.

Moreover, in his 10-year career spanning 518 games, Darby Hendrickson also had stints with the Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, and Colorado Avalanche.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.20: Who else has played for both Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Owen Nolan, Minnesota Wild v San Jose Sharks

Among 14 other players, Owen Nolan is another correct answer for this NHL grid. He was the No.1 overall pick for the Quebec Nordiques in the 1990 draft and played for four years with the team.

Nolan joined the Maple Leafs during the 1995-96 season and played 79 games throughout two stints with the team. Nolan also had a two-year stint with the Minnesota Wild after joining them during the 2008-09 season for a total of 132 games.

Moreover, Owen Nolan also skated for Colorado/Quebec, Phoenix, San Jose, and Calgary in his 18-year NHL career.

Some more players to play for both Minnesota & Toronto are:

Dominic Moore

Eric Fehr

Jordie Benn

Daniel Winnik

Pontus Aberg

Tyler Ennis

Alex Galchenyuk

Nic Petan