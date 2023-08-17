Which Montreal Canadiens & Ottawa Senators goaltenders have 200+ career wins? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.17

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today features two interesting stat columns where participants have to enter goaltenders with 200-plus career wins to have played for the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

To solve the Montreal NHL grid, Patrick Roy is one of the correct answers. Roy is one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play in the NHL.

The four-time Stanley Cup winner and three-time Vizina Trophy played 551 games for the Canadiens and registered 289 wins. Overall, Roy posted a 551-315 record in 1,029 career games.

Carey Price, 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three

Another notable goaltender for the Canadiens with the same stat is Carey Price. The one-time Vezina Trophy winner has played for the entire 15 years with the Canadiens. Price in his 712 career games has posted a 361-261 record.

Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators v Edmonton Oilers

For the Ottawa Senators, Craig Anderson is the best pick to solve this NHL grid.

The 2017 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner spent a decade with the Senators and recorded 202 wins in 435 games played for Ottawa. Overall Anderson played in 709 NHL career games and posted a 319-275 record.

Patrick Lalime is another notable goaltender to play for the Ottawa Senators. He played for just over a decade in the league going with a 200-174 record in 444 NHL career games.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.17: Other goaltenders with 200-plus career wins to play for both Montreal Canadiens & Ottawa Senators

Goaltenders for Montreal Canadiens:

Ken Dryden

Jacques Plante

Jaroslav Halak

Andy Moog

Tony Esposito

Goaltenders for Ottawa Senators:

Dominik Hasek

Cam Talbot

Ben Bishop

Brian Elliott

Tom Barrasso